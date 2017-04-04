Opera Boys bring much-loved music and a dash of humour to Wellingborough

Leading men from London’s West End will be combing their powerhouse vocal harmonies at the Castle Theatre this week for a night of music ranging from opera to pop and everything in between.

With beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and a great line in humour, The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences across the world for a number of years. The show is set to include operatic arias and classical favourites from Nessun Dorma to Time To Say Goodbye mixed with showstoppers from Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera right through to Jersey Boys. The show also features new classical arrangements of modern day pop hits.

The boys trained at some of the UK’s finest schools including The Royal Academy of Music and have each become highly successful performers in their own right. Between them they have performed lead roles on London’s West End and on Broadway in New York. They have performed as backing vocalists to the likes of Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John.

They headline the Wellingborough venue on Saturday, April 8. Tickets cost £18.50 before fees. Call 01933 270 007 to book.