Musical comedian is the headliner in Blisworth

A regular writer for both television and radio can be seen at Funhouse Comedy Club in Blisworth.

The post Christmas event takes place on Thursday, Decemner 29, with comedian Mitch Benn headlining the night.

He performs comic songs and has appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Mitch Benn’s Crimes Against Music and The Mitch Benn Music Show on BBC Radio 7.

Organisers say: “His songs are extremely well crafted, well performed and very funny. A self-confessed sceptic, his material is clever and thought provoking.”

Supporting will be the quirky and original Lee Kyle who for nine years was a professional wrestler before deciding to take up comedy and a variety of props.

Completing the line-up is the intelligent, fast fire Rob Mullholland with his sarcasm and clever annotations while Tony Cowards will compere.

Tickets are £9 in advance with the doors opening at 8pm and the entertainment running from 8.30pm. For further details or to book visit www.funhousecomedy.co.uk