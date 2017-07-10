Wu-Tang man Ghostface Killah to headline Northampton venue

Wu-Tang Clan man Ghostface Killah is headlining the Roadmender in September.

One of the main members of the US hip-hop group, Killah has featured prominatly on numerous Wu-Tang Clan albums as well as releasing multiple critically acclaimed solo albums.

His debut solo album Ironman was released in 1996 and followed by albums including Supreme Clientele in 2000 and Fishscale in 2006.

His latest solo album, 36 Seasons was released in 2014 and he has also featured on recent releases by Canadian hip-hop jazz group BadBadNotGood.

Wu-Tang Clan have sold more than 40 million record worldwide, with their 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) considered one of the great hip-hop albums.

Ghostface Killah headlines the Roadmender on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets go on sale at 5pm today and cost £25 before fees.

Doors open at 9pm until 1am.

For more information, visit www.theroadmender.com