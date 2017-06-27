World-class talent heading to Oundle for festival

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars, the European Union Chamber Orchestra and Absolute Bowie are among the highlights of this year’s Oundle International Festival which returns from July 7 to 15.

Now in its 33rd year, the festival includes concerts by world-class musicians, rising stars and local groups as well as an art exhibition, open gardens, film screenings, theatre, walks and talks.

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars will open the festival with a night of uplifting jazz, amusing tales and rare archive images straight from London’s world famous club on Friday, July 7. Led by musical director James Pearson, the night will feature the vocal talents of Natalie Williams.

The European Union Chamber Orchestra will perform in the Oundle School Chapel the following day with horn soloist and BBC Young Musician of the Year 2016 finalist, Benjamin Goldscheider. The programme will include Mozart’s 4th Horn Concerto, Elgar’s Serenade for Strings. Led by violinist Christian Garrick, The Budapest Cafe Orchestra will play Stahl Theatre on Thursday, July 13 and the following day, the Ruisi Quartet – winners of the Royal Philharmonic Society award for Young British String Players in 2015 – will play.

The festival concludes with Party at the Wharf on Saturday, July 15 with tribute act Absolute Bowie with support by The Houndogs, and Disarray in support. For full details and ticket information, call 01832 274734 or visit:

www.oundlefestival.org.uk