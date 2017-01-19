White Buffalo comes to the area

The White Buffalo kicks off his UK headline tour on Thursday January 19 and it heads to the region on Saturday.

The pseudonym of singer song writer Jake Smith, his tour coincides with the release of a number of back catalogue albums which are being made widely available in Europe for the first time.

The first re-release is Once Upon a Time in the West, 12 tracks of hard-driving blues and outlaw country tales. Further albums are being reissued in February and March.

A nuanced songwriter, Smith shows a rough tenderness on his more leisurely narratives which has led to comparisons to Johnny Cash, Eddy Vedder and Steve Earle.

The White Buffalo is probably best known for having a number of songs used in the TV series Sons of Anarchy, including the series finale song Come Join the Murder.

The track was co-written with series producer Kurt Sutter and nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Music and Lyrics.

The White Buffalo’s latest album, Love and the Death of Damnation was released in 2015.

For more details, visit www.thewhitebuffalo.com

The White Buffallo is playing the following days across the UK:

Jan. 19 - Bristol, UK - Trinity Arts Centre

Jan. 20 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Jan. 21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

Jan. 23 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Jan. 24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC

Jan. 25 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms