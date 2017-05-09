Westlife's Shane Filan comes to Northampton

Hot off the back of announcing his new album Love Always Westlife’s Shane Filan has announced a major UK tour which comes to Northampton's Royal & Derngate later this year.

Shane said:” Love Always, is a collection of some of my favourite classic love songs. It's an album I've wanted to make for a long time. For me there’s nothing quite like singing an amazing ballad and this album is full of them.

"Some of the song suggestions came directly from my fans because they would always say to me, we would love to hear you sing this song. So, I decided to make a list of all my favourite love songs and then put them together on one album.

"The hard part was narrowing it down to those on the album. There's also a few original tracks on there, some that I've written myself. It's always amazing to get into the studio and see what we can create. I can't wait for my fans to hear the album. It has been a long time coming.”

Shane has cemented his position as one of the UK’s most popular male solo artists, following phenomenal success with Westlife - one of the world’s most successful bands of the last few decades – and his own hugely successful Right Here tour in 2016, which saw fans pleading for another run on the road. #

Shane was keen to oblige and the idea for Love Always was soon born, with this latest tour including all his popular hits and tracks from the new album.

Westlife had fourteen chart topping singles and forty-four million sales. Their career, Shane said: “fulfilled all of our dreams 1000 times over.” It’s been a remarkable journey for a singer songwriter who grew up inspired by an admiration of Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson.

Tickets for the Shane Filan's Love Always concert at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton on Tuesday October 3. They will go on sale from 9am on Friday May 12.

For tickets or more details call the box office on 01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk or visit www.shanefilan.com for more tour dates.