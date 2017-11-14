Vivaldi masterpiece to be performed in candlelit-style setting in Northampton

The Four Seasons by Candlelight will bring an afternoon of classical music to Royal & Derngate on Sunday.

The Four Seasons has become one of the most celebrated pieces of classical music ever written.

In this concert, Vivaldi’s masterpiece crowns an evocative programme which also includes Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Clarke’s Trumpet Suite, Pachebel’s Canon, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto and a selection of Handel’s songs including Let The Bright Seraphim.

The verve and virtuosity of the 18th century will be brought to life with a candle-lit style setting with the Mozart Festival Orchestra dressed in full 18th century costume. The orchestra is led by conductor and violinist David Juritz and the performance features soprano Tereza Gevorgyan and Crispian Steele-Perkins on the trumpet. The performance is on Sunday, November 19 at 3pm. Tickets cost from £19 to £33 before fees.

Next Friday November 24, rock n’ roll legend Joe Brown headlines the venue as part of his Just Joe tour. Brown’s background spans music hall, skiffle, rock n’ roll, theatre, films, TV, radio and even circus. This show will see performing as well as talking about his early days, growing up in a pub in London’s East End, discovering skiffle, becoming a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and touring with the likes of Eddie Cochran and Billy Fury, before headlining shows with The Beatles. Just Joe is on November 24. Music from 7.30pm, tickets £27.50.