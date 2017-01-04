US metallers coming to Craufurd Arms

LA metal quartet Devil You Know kick off their UK tour at the Craufurd Arms on January 10.

The band is fronted by Howard Jones, former front man of Killswitch Engage. He’s joined by guitarist Francesco Artusato from The Francesco Artusato Project and All Shall Perish, former Bleeding Through bassist Ryan Wombacher and former Trivium drummer Nick Augusto.

Devil You Know released their latest LP They Bleed Red last year. The album was produced by Johsh Wilbur, who has previously worked with the likes of Avenged Sevenfold and Lamb Of God. It was lauded by metal magazines and websites upon release. The album followed their 2014 debut The Beauty of Destruction. Last month Devil You Know picked up the award for Metal Hammer’s Best New Band and this month’s UK tour is the band’s first as headliners. Jones joined Killswitch Engage in 2002 and recorded three albums as singer before departing in 2012. They play the Milton Keynes venue on Tuesday, January 10. A VIP package which includes a pre-show meet and gret and merchandise is available for an additional £30. Support is by Oni, Wearing Scars and Brutai.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £12.50 before fees. Tickets are available via the venue, SeeTickets and WeGot Tickets.

www.thecraufurdarms.com