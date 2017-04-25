Unforgettable act in Wellingborough

A Matt Monro tribute act can be heard in Wellingborough on Friday afternoon.

Neil Richardson is embarking on a theatre tour of the tribute act towards the end of this year and into 2018.

He had two successful try outs at Wellingborough Museums Dulley Room and will be return to the same venue on Friday April 28 for a matinee concert at 2pm.

It's a biographical concert featuring all the classic Monro hits, Born Free, Walk Away, From Russia with Love, My Kind of Girl, Impossible Dream, Portrait if My Love and many more.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from the museum on 01933 276838