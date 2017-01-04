Underground hip-hop hero to play MK show

Acclaimed New York rapper Pharoahe Monch is back with a show at MK11 in Milton Keynes on January 7.

The star rose to fame as one half of Organized Konfusion with fellow rapper Prince Po. Together they released three albums during the 1990s before splitting. Monch has since released four solo albums. His debut Internal Affairs, was released in 1999 and followed by 2007's Desire and 2011's W.A.R. (We Are Renegades). His most recent recent release was 2014’s PTSD: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Monch is renowned as one of underground hip-hop’s leading lyricists. DJ and MC support on Saturday is by Andy Browne, Aka F.Stylez, Mark Ski, Maniphest, Chris Speed, Aks Usn, Dice Man, Leo Prince, Spencer Lance and Benny Diction.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £15 in advance or £20 on the door.

Visit www.pharoahe.com for details.