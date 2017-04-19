Top young talent to play for NMFusion in Northampton

Musicians from across the county will be taking part in NMFusion this weekend to help raise money for the town’s annual music festival.

The all-day event on Saturday, April 22, is at the Charles Bradlaugh and has been organised by final year Events Management students from the University of Northampton.

Split into two parts, the night set will be headlined by Madame Electrifie with the day headlined by Emily Faye.

NMFusion Project Manager Shannon Rowland said: “We’re really lucky to have so many performers willing to perform and donate their time to the event. We’ve got a brilliant line-up and are so appreciative to everyone who is playing - it’s great to see so much support for NMFusion and the Northampton Music Festival.

“Northampton has a really varied music scene so there was a lot to choose from.”

Music begins at midday with sets by Alex Taylor, Jen Dobson, Stacey Pierre, George Carson, Velvet Engine, Nicole Drury & Tom Jones, Amii Dawes, Carly Loasby and Will Rogers before Emily Faye headlines. Music the resumes at 7pm with sets by Empyre, O’Mahon, Sarpa Salpa, Eddy and the Remedy, Leo Robinson and Charlie Borthwick and The Red Triangle before headliner Madame Electrifie.

The Northampton Music Festival is due to take place in June but organisers are yet to reveal details.

Tickets for NMFusion are available the day or night events or both. Prices start at £6 for adults, and £4 for children.

http://bit.ly/NMFusion