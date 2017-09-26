Top DJs mark 25 years of Fusion raves at Roadmender

Fusion will be celebrating 25 years of raves at the Roadmender on Saturday October 7.

Starting on the south cost in the early 1990s Fusion went onto become one of the biggest brands on the scene with nights across the country.

Dozens of DJs and MCs will be heading to the Northampton venue to mark the anniversary with a night of drum ‘n’ bass, old skool, hardcore and jungle. Acts playing include DJ Hype and IC3, Phantasy with Skibadee, Shabba & Evil B, Brockie with Harry Shotta Stormin & MC Fearless.

There will also be sets by Nicky blackmarket, Jumpin Jack Frost, Slipmat, Vibes & Livelee, Dougal, Pilgrim, Force, Druid, Vinylgroover, Whizkid, Robbie Dee, Marley, Elite and Stixman. Fusion 25 is on Saturday, October 7. Tickets cost £24 for standard admission or £30 for VIP tickets. Booking fees apply. Doors open a