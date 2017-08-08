Tom Robinson to mark 2-4-6-8 Motorway anniversary with Stables gig

Have your say

Tom Robinson is heading out on a UK tour to mark the 40th anniversary of 2-4-6-8 Motorway and headlines The Stables in Wavendon in October.

Robinson will also be paying tribute to the original Tom Robinson Band by performing his entire Power In The Darkness album at select venues across the country.

Born in Cambridge in 1950, Robinson first became known in the late 1970s as a musician and LGBT activist with the Tom Robinson Band who were early supporters of Rock Against Racism and Amnesty International.

In 1977, their Top 5 debut release 2-4-6-8 Motorway became one of the landmark singles of the UK punk era.

Other hits included Glad To Be Gay, Up Against The Wall and the band's debut album Power In The Darkness which went gold in the UK and Japan.

As a solo artist, Tom had further solo hits in 1983 with War Baby and Atmospherics: Listen To The Radio and co-wrote songs with Peter Gabriel, Elton John and Dan Hartman.

His 14th studio album Only The Now was released in 2015 and featured guests including Billy Bragg, John Grant and Ian McKellen.

Recent festival dates include Latitude, Green Man and he headlined the Left Field stage at Glastonbury in 2016.

As a radio broadcaster, Tom hosts three shows a week on BBC Radio 6 Music, is a member of the Ivor Novello Awards committee and in 2016 was awarded a fellowship of LIPA to recognition his support for new music artists through BBC Introducing.

Tom Robinson headlines The Stables in Wavendon on October 11.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £19.50 before fee in advance via www.stables.org.

For more information, visit http://tomrobinson.com