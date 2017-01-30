Three days left to help Northampton rockers fund new video

Northampton rockers The Big Dirty are appealing to fans to help fund the video to their next single.

The band is currently part way through filming, and funding, the video to accompany their track Rhythm Of My Drum.

They have been working with production company GiantDwarf on the project.

Because of the cost, the four piece is recording it in segments and raising the money as they go.

Their current Kickstarter campaign is aiming to raise £2,000 and runs until 3.20pm on Thursday, February 2.

Although the campaign has passed the half way mark, they will only receive the money if it reaches its goal.

The money will be used to help pay for the cost of the venue, actors, extras, props, clothing and other associated costs.

As a teaser, the band has released the first minute of the video, which was shot in Northampton town centre.

For more information and to contribute to the campaign, visit http://bit.ly/TBD-ROMD

For more details about the band, visit www.facebook.com/thebigdirtyrock.