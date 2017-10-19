Theatre Of Hate to headline Craufurd Arms

Seminal post-punk band Theatre Of Hate headline The Craufurd Arms next week as part of their latest European tour.

The band released KINSHI, their first album in more than 30 years last year.

Formed by Kirk Brandon in 1980, Theatre Of Hate emerged from the ashes of The Pack.

Joining Kirk on vocals were notable punk musicians Stan Stammers and Luke Rendall, along with old school friend, Steve Guthrie and John Boy Lennard who revolutionised the band’s sound with his haunting sax lines.

Theatre Of Hate’s debut double-A-side single, Legion / Original Sin, topped the independent chart in 1980 and Westworld, their debut album, produced by Mick Jones from The Clash and released in 1982, held the number one position for 21 weeks.

The single taken from the album, Do You Believe In The Westworld? has become an anthem and is still widely played in clubs and on international radio, as well as featuring on numerous compilation albums.

Supporting the likes of The Clash & Ian Dury lead to Theatre Of Hate headlining major venues across the UK and Europe.

Theatre Of Hate imploded in 1982, with Kirk taking Stan forward to form Spear Of Destiny, but the band has resurfaced over the years to play various shows.

Having been asked by John Curd to join The Damned for a massive show at London’s Roundhouse in December 2014, the band once again joined the fray.

A short set of dates around the London anchor show attracted rave reviews, as did a six night sold out run in December 2014.

During touring in 2014 and 2015 they recorded their latest album at Oxygen Studios in Manchester.

Kirk, Stan and John will be joined by current Spear Of Destiny band member Adrian Portas and Chris Bell on drums.

Theatre Of Hate headline the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, October 25.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £16 in advance before fees.

Visit www.thepadpresents.com for more details.