The Real Thing headline Northampton venue

Soul legends The Real Thing are returning to Northampton to headline The Deco theatre.

The venue has given its panto stars a day off so the legendary soul band can play.

The Real Thing have been out on the road celebrating 40 years since You To Me Are Everything became their first number one hit in 1976.

The band comprises of brothers Chris and Eddie Amoo and Dave Smith.

Jill Roach, of Northampton based Stage Right Productions, who manage The Deco, said: “They were magnificent when they played The Deco earlier in the year, and happily they loved us as much as we loved them, so when they offered us a date the week before Christmas we couldn’t say ‘yes’ quick enough.”

The Real Thing headline the Northampton theatre on Tuesday, December 20.

Tickets cost £23.60 for adults with concessions available. Doors open at 8pm.

VIP packages including tickets and a three course meal cost £49.50 per head. Visit www.thedeco.co.uk for more information.