The Jesus and Mary Chain to headline Roadmender

Scottish alternative icons The Jesus and Mary Chain will bring their Damage and Joy tour to the Roadmender later this year.

The band released their seventh album in March, their first LP in 19 years.

One of the most influential bands of their era, The Jesus and Mary Chain released their debut album Psychocandy in 1985, going onto release more LPs during the late 80s and early 90s.

Despite disbanding around the end of the 1990s, the band led by brothers Jim and William Reid reformed to play Coachella in 2007.

They headline the Roadmender in Northampton on Wednesday, September 27.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday, April 24 and cost £29.50 before fees.

