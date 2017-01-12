The Beat go on with Northampton gig

Tickets are on sale for The Beat, who return to the Roadmender on February 11.
Led by Ranking Roger, the band is on the road touring in support of their new album Bounce. The LP is the first from the band in more than 30 years and the long-awaited album has helped bring Birmingham’s original Ska rockers back to relevance. The single Side to Side was released at the end of last year with the band taking part in Steve Lamacq’s Ska Party for BBC Radio 6 Music.
Following March’s headline tour, The Beat will be joining The Selecter for a co-headline tour across the country. The Beat formed in the working class suburbs of industrial Birmingham in 1978, offering messages of hope and peace with an insight into socio-political topics. Alongside The Specials, they were heralded as forerunners of the Two-Tone Ska movement. Tickets cost £17.50 before booking fees.
www.theroadmender.com