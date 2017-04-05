Superbike champion James Toseland brings his band to Wolverton

Toseland bring their UK tour to a close next week with a headline gig at the Craufurd Arms.

The band, fronted by former World Superbike Champion James Toseland, released their double A-side Fingers Burned / Bullet at the end of March.

The former features on Toesland’s current album Cradle The Rage, with the latter a new non-album track recorded during the album sessions and mixed by Mike Fraser who has previously worked with the likes of AC/DC and Aerosmith.

A limited edition 7" of the single is available the band’s website.

Toseland comprise singer James Toseland, guitarists Zurab Melua and Ed Bramford, bassist Roger Davis and drummer Joe Yoshida.

Next week’s gig at the Milton Keynes venue will be followed by an extensive European tour later in April and through May 2017.

Toseland play the Craufurd Arms on Thursday, April 13. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £10.

Support is by The Brew.

For more details, visit www.toselandmusic.com and www.thecraufurdarms.com