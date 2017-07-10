Sounds from the big screen come to Northampton in orchestral concert

Continuing the theatre’s 2017-18 Orchestral Season, the world-famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is performing a Film Music Gala as their Summer concert at Royal & Derngate on July 16.

Conducted by Gareth Hudson, audiences will be transported to the world of the silver screen as this concert brings the action straight from Hollywood to Northampton, in an evening perfect for families, film fans, and new-comers to classical music.

The world of film has produced hundreds of fantastic scores, and the RPO offers the chance to hear some of the very best, from the classic sweeping strings of Out of Africa, to the epic fantasy soundscape of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and many more all-time film favourites including music from The Bodyguard, Titanic and Star Wars.

Joining the orchestra for a special tribute to the composer John Barry will be singer Alison Jiear, who dazzled audiences on Britain’s Got Talent and starred in Cinderella at Royal & Derngate in 2015. She and the orchestra will perform some of Barry’s best-known works, including iconic themes from the Bond films Goldfinger and Diamonds Are Forever.

The Film Music Gala starts at 7.30pm and concert-goers can hear more about the programme at a pre-concert talk at 6.30pm, hosted by BBC Radio Northampton’s John Griff. Tickets cost from £15 to £35 with concessions and discounts available. To book and for full details call 01604 624811.