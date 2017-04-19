Ska hero and leading DJ team up for Northampton night

Neville Staple and Don Letts are joining up for a night of ska and reggae at the Roadmender on April 22.

Neville released his latest album, Return Of Judge Roughneck in February. To promote the album, he is out on the road with his band and his wife Christine Staple.

Staple’s 35-year career in the music business is well documented, from the early days with The Coventry Automatics, The Specials and Fun Boy 3 in the late 1970s and 1980s, to The Special Beat and various other collaborations during his solo career.

Following on from the 2009 Specials reunion and Neville’s departure from the band in late 2012, he continues to be a forerunner of the ska movement.

Following Staple’s set, Letts will DJ into the early hours. The iconic DJ, film director and musician rose to notoriety in the 1970s, helping to turn a generation of punks onto reggae. Doors 9pm, tickets cost £16 before fees.