Shubaly to headline Kettering Run Your Tongue show

Writer, comedian and musician Mishka Shubaly brings his UK tour to Kettering on Friday.

Lauded by both Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, Brooklyn based Shubaly plays bass for Freshkills and is on tour with an indistinguishable mash of comedy, vitriol and despair - occasionally set to music.

After receiving an expensive MFA from Columbia University, Shubaly quit writing to play music.

He lived out of a Toyota minivan for a year, touring nonstop and has shared the stage with artists like The Strokes, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Decemberists.

His three Kindle Singles for Amazon have all been bestsellers.

He writes true stories about drink, drugs, disasters, desire, deception and their aftermath.

His work has been praised for its grit, humor, fearlessness and heart.

The Long Run, his mini-memoir detailing his transformation from alcoholic drug abuser to sober ultrarunner is one of the best-selling Kindle Singles to date.

Shubaly plays at Run Your Tongue at The Three Cocks Inn in Kettering on Friday, May 12.

Support is by Alex Gardner.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £7 and are available in advance via www.ents24.com

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/shubaly.mishka