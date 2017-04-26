Rock the Decades with Bip Wetherell in Corby

Bip Wetherell is back at The Core at Corby Cube on April 29 with his new show, Rock The Decades.

The show will feature the very best in music from the 1950s to the 1990s all in support of local charities.

The line up is led Bip’s band The Telstars who will perform classic hits from the 1950s and 1960s. They will be joined by special guests Genesis Connect, playing songs from the 1980s and 1990s with tributes to Phil Collins, Mike and The Mechanics and, of course, Genesis. Their vocalist is Corby born Pete Brett, a finalist in hugely popular TV show Stars In Your Eyes.

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Bip Wetherell published his cancer diaries in the Northants Telegraph in 2008. Proceeds from the show will be donated to county charity Prostaid. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £20.50 before fees.

