Roadmender adds new shows to gig schedule

Trevor Nelson, The Bohemians and The Marvelettes are among a host of shows recently announced by Roadmender.

Trevor Nelson brings his Soul Nation show to the venue July.

Nelson’s career in music spans decades and genres. The London native began on then pirate radio station Kiss FM before presenting on BBC Radio 1 and BBC 1Xtra.

Now on BBC Radio 2, he’ll be heading to Northampton on Saturday, July 15, to headline.

Doors open at 9pm, music is until 3am. Tickets cost £10 before fees.-

Internationally renowned Queen tribute band The Bohemians will headline the venue in August.

The band will be taking fans on a high energy roller coaster ride featuring the back catalogue of one of the world’s most iconic rock acts.

Expect hits including Killer Queen, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Bohemian Rhapsody and Will Rock You.

The Bohemians Queen play on Saturday, August 12.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £12 in advance before fees.

On Friday, September 22, Motown Live! Is at the venue with The Marvelettes featuring Katherine Anderson.

Both will be performing all their biggest hits including Please Mr Postman, When Your Young & In Love, Hunter Gets Captured By The Game and I'll Keep Holding On.

Also on the bill is DJ Paddy Grady and Felix with more DJs to be confirmed.

Doors open at 8pm, ticket cost £17.50 in advance.

Tickets are also on sale for The 2-Tone Tribute Tour which is at the venue on Saturday, November 25

Featuring tributes to the Specials, Bad Manners and Madness, the bands will be represented by London-based band Special Kinda Madness and The Special Brew.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £19.50 in advance before fees.

For information about all forthcoming gigs and to buy tickets, visit www.theroadmender.com