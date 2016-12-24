REVIEW: The Moons offer up a Christmas cracker at the Roadmender

The Moons are a band that never disappoint... and they once delivered a treat at the Roadmender on Friday night.

Wrapping up their UK tour with a hometown gig, the Northampton outfit delighted their fans with a Christmas cracker of a set.

Taking to the stage after well-received sets from The Keepers and Parliament, frontman Andy Crofts and his Moons bandmates Chris Watson (guitar), Ben Gordelier (drums), Ben Curtis (bass) and Tom Van Heel (keyboard) were in great form.

Album number four is reportedly almost in the can and is set for a release in the first part of 2017, but the band stick mainly to what the crowd will know for this festive fun night.

The one new tune that gets an airing is the punky Hanging Around midway through the gig, and it sounds great.

If that's a taster for the new album, then bring it on!

Andy Crofts of The Moons performs at The Roadmender

Songs from the band's three LPs to date - Life On Earth, Fables Of History and Mindwaves - are included, and for me it is the songs from the latest album that are the highlights on this occasion, particularly the meaty Society and Body Snatchers.

In fact, they sound even better live than on record, as do a lot of The Moons songs, and that is something that not all bands can pull off.

After a 16-song set, the band return for a four-song encore that includes a cover of Starman in tribute to David Bowie, who passed away earlier this year.

It was an amazing performance of a fantastic song, and I would imagine even the great man himself would have approved.

The night was wrapped up with a belting version of crowd favourite Don't Go Changing, ensuring the crowd left with smiles on their faces and Moons tunes swimming around their heads as they headed off for the Christmas holidays.

Another great gig from a what is a great Northampton band.

Setlist: Forever Came Today, Revolutionary Lovers, Promise Not To Tell, Heart And Soul, The Ragman, Can You See Me?, Chinese Whispers, Hanging Around, Society, Body Snatchers, Nightmare Day, English Summer, How Long, Time's Not Forever, Something Soon, Taking Over. Encore: Moon River, Jennifer Sits Alone, Starman, Don't Go Changing