REVIEW: Country-pop sensations Ward Thomas delight the crowd at Northampton show

Alt country duo Ward Thomas brought their UK tour to a triumphant finale at the Roadmender on Wednesday.

Playing in front of a packed venue, twin sisters Lizzy and Catherine were in town for a rescheduled show after the original date was postponed following the recent Manchester bombing.

The duo were joined by a full band on stage. Picture: David Jackson

In the three years since the release of their debut album From Where We Stand, Ward Thomas have taken the charts by storm.

Its successor Cartwheels was released last year and became the first album by a UK country act to top the UK album chart.

Like fellow Brits The Shires, Ward Thomas have been winning fans across the country with their mix of pop-tinged country and filling the Roadmender mid-week was a testament to their popularity.

Opening for Ward Thomas were fellow alt country collective The Wandering Hearts who went down a storm with the fans inside.

While Ward Thomas is centred around singers Catherine and Lizzy, the pair were joined by a full band to fully flesh out their sound.

Opening with Dirt & Gold, the duo switched between dual vocal duties and also playing acoustic guitars throughout their set, sometimes simply as a duo but mostly with their band.

Highlights included singles Boomerang and Cartwheels – with the latter receiving a huge cheer when it was introduced.

A Town Called Ugley saw the band adopt a slightly rocker sound ahead of covers which included Shine by Years & Years.

Both were on chatty for throughout the set, although chemistry between the two sometimes seemed a little lacking with both predominantly routed behind their respective microphones.

After closing with Carry You Home, the pair returned for an encore of Push For The Stride.

Ward Thomas described the show as the perfect finale to a crazy five weeks on tour and few would disagree, with their 17-song set a glimpse into the world of two of UK country’s leading stars.

Following this show, the Ward Thomas will play festivals including the Isle of Wight, Glastonbury, Latitude and support Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at BST in Hyde Park.

Visit wardthomasmusic.com for more details.

Ward Thomas played:

Dirt & Gold

Boomerang

When It’s Not Me

Material

Almost Easy

Good On You

Breathe In

Cartwheels

Guilty Flowers

A Town Called Ugley

Proof

Shine

I Believe In You

Who I’m Not

Lose Me

Carry You Home

Push For The Stride