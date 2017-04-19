Relive the magic of ELO at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton

Leading Electric Light Orchestra tribute band the ELO Experience are back in the county again on April 27 for another night of hits by the band.

With more combined UK and US hits than any other band of their era, the Electric Light Orchestra performed to packed out stadiums around the world.

Blending rock rhythms with classical influences, they released a number of classic albums including A New World Record, Discovery and Out Of The Blue as well as playing across the world.

Formed seven years ago, The ELO Experience describe themselves as the world’s foremost tribute to ELO. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £23.

Next Sunday, Northants rock choirs and the Northampton Male Voice Choir will both be performing at the venue and raising money for the Northampton Hope Centre.

royalandderngate.co.uk