Raunds gears up for weekend of live music

The 16th annual Raunds Music Festival is back this weekend with a host of acts playing across the town.

The Friday night will be headlined by Tautas Roks, the Saturday by The Swing Commanders and the Sunday by Steve Tilson and Jez Lowe.

Tilston and Lowe are two of the UK acoustic / folk scene’s finest songwriters. Their album The Janus Game has been lauded by folk critics and is out now.

Also playing on the Sunday are The Askew Sisters, Jessica Afia, I am Jon Clare, Sweet FA and Les Barker. The Swing Commanders play an exciting mix of 1940s classics, boogie-woogie, western swing and 1950s jump jazz.

On the bill on the Saturday are Doughboy Zydecajum, the Wellingborough Folk Band, Tony Noble, Jessica Afia and Fried’s House. Tautas Roks’ music spans from revamped traditional folk to reggae and ska.

Most of the performances are at the town’s Saxon Hall, but other venues include Krumbs, Raunds CC and the town square.

Tickets are available for individual performances, with weekend and day festival passes and concessions available. Tickets are available online, from various shops across the town or by calling 07756015615. The festival has previously been named by independent travel site Travelmag as one of the best 10 festivals in the Midlands.

Spokesman Bob Fishersaid: “We all love music and have used our own experience to make contacts with acts who are up and coming and established.”

www.raundsfestival.com