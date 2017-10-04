Ram Jam man Rodigan among Roadmender’s latest gig announcements

The Roadmender has recently announced as series of new gigs with David ‘Ram Jam’ Rodigan, Eddie & The Hot Rods and The Brand New Heavies all due to play in the coming months.

Rodigan returns to the venue for another night of reggae and dancehall music in December.

In August, the legendary DJ hosted an Island Records special on BBC Radio 2’s reggae show and earlier this year he released his autobiography, My Lfe In Reggae.

With a career spanning more than 35 year, Rodigan plays his unique collection of customised dub plates and classic recordings across he world.

He headlines the venue on Saturday, December 23.

Doors open at 10pm, tickets cost £18 before fees.

The Brand New Heavies headline on January 27 and Eddie and the Hot Rods on February 17.

Tickets cost £23 and £13 respectively.

Later this month, Kingdom of Giants, Eddie Holeman and British Sea Power all headline with the venue which is also hosting a night with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler on October 20.

For more information about all forthcoming gigs, visit www.theroadmender.com