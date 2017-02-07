Punk reggae rock heroes The Beat return to Northampton

The Beat are back at The Roadmender on Saturday February 11.

Led by Ranking Roger, the band is on the road touring in support of their new album Bounce. The LP is the first from the band in more than 30 years and the long awaited album has helped bring Birmingham’s original punk reggae rockers right back to relevance.

The single Side to Side was released at the end of last year with the band taking part in Steve Lamacq’s Ska Party for BBC Radio 6 Music. Following their headline tour, The Beat will be joining The Selecter for a co-headline tour across the country.

The Beat formed in the working class suburbs of industrial Birmingham in 1978, offering messages of hope and peace with an insight into socio-political topics. Alongside The Specials, they were heralded as forerunners of the Two-Tone movement.

Tickets cost £17.50. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Later this month, Come As You Are returns to the venue for night of some of the biggest hits from the grunge era. Tickets for the event on February 18 cost £4 in advance before fees. Tickets are also on sale for Fusion which is also back at the Roadmender on February 25 for a night of drum & bass, hardcore, jungle and old skool tunes. DJs playing include Phantasy, Macky Gee, Skibadee, Harry Shotta, Shabba D, Stormin, Top Buzz, Micky Finn, Sy, Slipmatt, Nicky Blackmarket and Livelee. General admission tickets are £24 before fees with discounts for NUS card holders.

