Pop classics, indie hits and classical favourites at Bedford Park Concerts

Bedford Park Concerts returns to the region from August 4 to 6 with three days of live music.

Kicking off the action on Friday is 80s into the 90s which will see the likes of Jason Donovan, Living Joy featuring Luzahnn, Baby D, Go West, Rozalla and Dave Pearce play. The following night, Kaiser Chiefs (pictured) will headline with support by Feeder, The Wholls and Victoria. The final day on the Sunday is Bedford Proms ‘Goes To The Movies’. It will feature performances from The London Gala Orchestera, the Bedford Choral Society and special guests Daniel Koek, Joanna Forest and Alison Buchanan. General admission adult tickets cost £29.50 for the Friday, £45 for the Saturday and £32 for the Sunday. Concession, VIP and hospitality packages are also available for certain shows.

bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk