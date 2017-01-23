Petula Clark to make UK festival debut at Cropredy

Multiple Grammy Award winner Petula Clark will make her first UK festival appearance when she headlines Cropredy Convention this summer.

Organisers of the festival have revealed more of the acts which will play the festival in August. Organised by Fairport Convention, the three-day festival takes place on the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border in August.

Petula Clark will headline the Friday night. She has sold millions of records and despite a career stretching back to 1949, Cropredy will be her first UK festival appearance.

Fairport bassist and co-organiser Dave Pegg said: "We're really proud to be the first British festival that Petula has played.

"I saw her show in Birmingham recently and it blew me away – she is a wonderful live performer.

“I was surprised how many of her hits I knew and her contemporary songs are really great too.

“Our audience will love her, I'm sure."

Other new additions to the line-up include The Trevor Horn Band who will play the opening day and Quill and CC Smugglers who will both play on the Friday.

This year, Cropredy runs from August 10 to August 12. Tickets for the event go back on sale on February 1.

All four new additions will join the acts previously announced by organisers and complete this year’s line-up.

The full line up will see hosts Fairport Convention open proceedings with a semi- acoustic show on the opening day.

They’ll be followed by Feast of Fiddles, Show Of Hands and the Trevor Horn Band before The Divine Comedy headline.

After a six year wait, The Divine Comedy recently released their 11th studio album in September.

The Friday will be opened by the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award Winner.

They will be followed by Gerry Colvin, Quill, Gigspanner Big Band, CC Smugglers, Pierce Brothers, Richard Thompson and Friday headliner Petula Clark.

The final day will be opened by Morris On who will be followed by Judy Dyble and the Band of Perfect Strangers, Plainsong, Cats In Space, Marillion and Dougie MacLean.

The festival will end with a full set by Fairport Convention and guests.

Fairport Convention bring their 50th anniversary tour to The Stables in Wavendon on February 1.

The show is sold out but venue is running a waiting list for any tickets which are returned.

Support is by Sally Barker. Call the box office on 01908 280800 for more information.

www.fairportconvention.com