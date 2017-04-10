Oundle International Festival back for 33rd year this summer

The organisers of the Oundle International Festival have revealed this year’s programme.

The festival runs from July 7 to July 15 and will include concerts by world class musicians, rising stars and local performers, an art exhibition, Oundle Open Gardens, film screenings and author talks.

Now in its 33rd year, highlights including The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars who kick off proceedings on the first day night and the European Union Chamber Orchestra who will perform with horn soloist and BBC Young Musician of the Year 2016 finalist Benjamin Goldscheider the following day.

Performances take place at venues across the town.

Other acts performing include Oundle’s Gilbert & Sullivan Players, Corby arts organisation Deep Roots Tall Trees, the Northampton Male Voice Choir, poetry group Anthology and the Primary Schools Cluster Orchestra.

The weekend will be rounded off by a proms-like concert by the town’s infamous orchestra, the Rusty Players of Oundle.

There will also be an outdoor screening of Back To The Future, an ‘In Conversation’ session with the Rev Richard Coles and performances by The Budapest Cafe Orchestra and the Ruisi Quartet.

The festival will finish with a bang on Saturday, July 15, with Party at the Wharf featuring Absolute Bowie.

The evening entertainment will also include music by The Hounds and Disarray.

For more information, full details of performances and to buy tickets, visit www.oundlefestival.org.uk or call 01832 274734.