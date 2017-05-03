Organisers gearing up for Northampton Music Festival

The Northampton Music Festival will return for its 10th year on June 18, with five stages cross the town centre.

Lead sponsor Northampton town centre Business Improvement District is working with organisers Northampton Music 365.

Richard Clinton, BID director, said: “We are delighted the festival is able to return thanks to our continued sponsorship and support. The Northampton Music Festival is definitely one of the most significant events on the local calendar .”

The line up will include rock, pop, opera and classical with a new ‘Business and Arts Village’ on the Market Square. Festival organiser. Graham Roberts, the festival organiser said: "We will have five stages spread across the town centre this year and things are certainly getting exciting now that we are in the full flow of planning."

northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk