Northants acts showcased at Bradlaugh show

Bradfest will see some of the best acts from across the Northamptonshire music scene play at the Charles Bradlaugh on July 29.

There will be 15 acts playing across two stages at the Northampton venue. Acts already confirmed include OhBoy!, Fox Chapel, Century City, Future Love, Leo Robinson, Veins, Long Breech, The Good Apples and Charlotte Carpenter.

Headliners OhBoy! have been busy recording material which is expected to feature on their debut album. Fox Chapel released their latest single Lie Low last month while Charlotte Carpenter heads to Bradfest having recently played the Bluedot festival.

There will be an outdoor bar and gin bar as well as a BBQ. Music is from 2pm and tickets cost £5 on the door. Following the live music, there will be an after party from 11pm until 3am.