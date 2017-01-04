Northampton's Derngate begins its New Year with Motown show

The ultimate celebration of Motown kicks off a New Year at Royal & Derngate on Saturday.

Now in its 14th successive year, Motown’s Greatest Hits – How Sweet It Is, combines music from The Formations, with slick choreography and backing by the Peter Brent Orchestra. Together, they aim to deliver one of the best Motown experiences you’ll find.

This action-packed show is guaranteed to have everyone singing and dancing in the aisles with songs made famous by legendary acts including Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many, more.

Expect Motown favourites including Reach Out I’ll Be There, Walk Away Renee, I Can’t Help Myself, Going Loco in Acapulco, My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud To Beg, Papa Was A Rolling Stone, Get Ready, Tops and Temps, I heard It Through The Grapevine, Sir Duke, Dancing On The Ceiling, This Old Heart Of Mine and I Want You Back.

Tickets for Motown’s Greatest Hits – How Sweet It cost £25 before fees.

Tickets are also on sale for The ELO Experience which heads to the theatre later this month. Billed as the foremost tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra, the show promises a stunning light show and large screen projection to accompany the music.

The ELO Experience is on Saturday, January 28, tickets cost £23, doors open at 7.30pm.

The critically acclaimed Classic Rock Show bring their new show to the theatre next month. A-Z Of Rock will see The Classic Rock Show’s world class band power through the genre’s finest moments with tracks from AC/DC and Aerosmith to Eric Clapton, The Eagles, ELO, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf and Queen to The Who, Zeppelin, ZZ Top and everything in between.

The show is on Tuesday, February 7. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £24.50.

Later in February, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac are back at the venue with their Hits To Blues Tour.

The band are recognised internationally as the world’s leading Fleetwood Mac tribute act with the seal of approval from founding member Mick Fleetwood.

A booking fee of £3 applies for all transactions of £15 and over. Exclusions apply.

Tickets for April’s Paul Weller gig are sold out.

To book tickets for any forthcoming show, call 01604 624811 or visit www.royaland

derngate.co.uk.