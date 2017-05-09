Northampton orchestra to play Tchaikovsky and Mendelssohn

Royal & Derngate’s resident orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic, returns to Northampton on Sunday for the first concert of the theatre’s 2017-18 Orchestral Season.

The programme opens with Rossini’s William Tell Overture and will be followed by Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No.1, performed by Martin Roscoe.

Conductor Christian Kluxen will lead the orchestra for the programme’s final work, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6, Pathétique. The concert, titled Christian Kluxen Conducts Tchaikovsky, starts at 7.30pm.

There will be a pre-concert talk at 6.30pm, hosted by BBC Radio Northampton’s John Griff. Tickets cost from £15 to £35 before fees with concessions available. Subscriptions to the venue's orchestral season are available by calling 01604 624811.

