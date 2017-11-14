Northampton guitarist in new album by Manchester band

Alternative five piece Puppet Rebellion release their debut album Chemical Friends on Friday.

The Manchester based band features Northampton native Craig Gibson on guitar.

Combing ‘upbeat choppy riffs and heartfelt lyrics’, the band have been working with acclaimed producer Gavin Monaghan (Editors, Ocean Colour Scene) and touring extensively - supporting the likes of Catfish & The Bottlemen and The Sherlocks - as well as playing festivals across the UK and recording BBC sessions.

Gibson is joined in Puppet Rebellion by singer Oliver Davies, guitarist David Wimbush, bassist James Halliwell and drummer Henry Rogers. Chemical Friends features the recent single Slave and follows two EPs and a series of singles. Puppet Rebellion play in Northampton next month with Century City and Pieces at the Lamplighter.