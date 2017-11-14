Northampton fundraising concert in memory of Rob King

Bands from across the county are playing the King Of Hearts charity fund-raiser at The Black Prince in Northampton on Saturday.

The event is taking place in memory of Rob King and has been organised by Matthew Wetherill from Deaf Trap and Rob’s brother Matthew.

At 16, Rob was diagnosed with Cardiomyopathy. Despite being hours away from death, he went on to have a heart transplant and lived until 29.

Mr Wetherill said: “The purpose of this festival is to celebrate the enjoyment of life and living it to its fullest with one of Rob’s greatest loves in life, music and live bands. All profits from this year’s festival will be going to Papworth hospital, the fantastic hospital who saved Rob’s life and allowed so many more people to be inspired by him.”

Bands playing include The Drunken Mandem, Century City, Sarpa Salpa, Future Love, Deaf Trap, The Wax Lyrical Sound, The Mobbs, Pieces, The Keepers, Corinne Lucy and Jack Doyle. Doors 12pm, tickets £5.