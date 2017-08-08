Northampton date for Fabio and Grooverider

Fabio and Grooverider are bringing their ‘25 years of Drum and Bass’ tour to the Roadmender on August 19.

Forming a lethal tag team for the past quarter century, the duo spawned an underground cultural movement that has grown into the vibrant and fertile global drum and bass scene we have today. To celebrate, the duo are touring worldwide inviting some of their favourite artists to play alongside them.

Joining Fabio and Grooverider at the Roadmender will be Dillinja, Randall and Garry K with MCs Felon and Ayah Marar. All play the Northampton venue on Saturday, August 19. Doors open at 10pm and music is until 4am. Standard tickets cost £15 before fees with second release VIP tickets costing £20 before fees.

Tickets are also on sale for Bedlam Breakout which returns to the venue for three days of rockabilly and psychobilly action in September. Dozens of bands will be playing from September 8-10.

