Northampton band The Wax Lyrical Sound in finals of annual unsigned band contest

The Wax Lyrical Sound have are in the running to be named as one of UK’s top unsigned bands.

The Northampton band has been nominated in the Best Band category of the 2017 Unsigned Music Awards (UMAs).

Launched in 2012 the awards have seen more than 50,000 music fans cast their vote. Voting in this year’s completion opened on Monday.

The Wax Lyrical Sound formed in October 2014 and consist of Simon Meekey, Ryan Ashmore, Ali King and Neil Bland.

This year the band released their second EP Three.one.seven.

Lead singer Meekey said: "We’re very proud of what we have achieved so far and we will continue to make music the way we want to in our own time.

“Our music may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for us it has a purpose and we like to exploit the subjects of everyday experiences with a bit of tongue in cheek humour where we can.”

The awards are organised by Best of British Unsigned, a website which supplies a weekly radio show to 70FM stations in 15 countries.

The winner of each category will be decided following an online public vote.

Best of British Unsigned founder Matt Graveling Graveling said: “The UK produces the best musicians in the world and we get to play them before anyone else.

“The UMAs are the much needed recognition for these acts and we hope will help motivate them to achieve more and more."

This year's judges are: Max Helyer, guitarist for rock band You Me at Six, Dave Gilyeat, radio presenter for BBC Introducing, and Louise Dodgson, Editor of online music directory The Unsigned Guide.

Helyer said: " For me it's important to support upcoming artists and help to give them more exposure.

“I’m looking forward to listening to the wide variety of styles of music submitted, some of which will hopefully become part of my personal everyday music catalogue.”

Fans can vote for the Best Unsigned Band 2017 at www.vocalzone.com/vote between Monday October 2 and Sunday, October 8.

For more information, visit http://www.bobunsigned.com