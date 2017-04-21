Northampton band The Moons release new single for Record Story Day 2017

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day, and to mark the occasion Northampton band The Moons are releasing a limited edition 7" vinyl single of a new song called Fly.

The track is a taster of the town outfit's forthcoming album, and comes on a special pink and red marble vinyl on Schnitzel Records.

Penned by frontman Andy Crofts, Fly is the band's 10th single release and is a taster ahead of the band's fourth studio LP following on from Life On Earth, Fables Of History and Mindwaves, although no release date has been confirmed.

"As usual I have been delayed making The Moons album, but it is happening and we are working on it," explained Crofts.

"So we thought we would put a single out on Record Store Day just to get something out there for people while we are working on the album."

The reason Crofts can't pin down a release date for the LP is that he and fellow Moons member Ben Gordelier have been very busy touring with Paul Weller.

Crofts and Gordelier were also very heavily involved in the recording of Weller's forthcoming album A Kind Revolution, and The Moons, whose other permanent members are Chris Watson and Ben Curtis, have had to take a bit of a back seat.

Asked about when the Moons LP could be released, Crofts said: "If I have my way it will be later this year, but we are up against it because I am touring a lot with Paul, and there are lots of things going on.

"The worst case scenario is we will put another single out lining the path to the album, but it is so hard to say.

"Every time I tell somebody 'it is going to be out this year', then it's not, so I don't want to do that."

The Moons

Fly is backed by a cover version of a song called Invisible Friends by an American band called The GO.

"They were an indie band, but Jack White was originally in them," said Crofts.

"I heard the song and it has beautiful melodies and I thought I had to cover it."

The Moons' single is limited to just 500 copies, so if you want one you are going to have be quick out of the blocks!

The two shops taking part in Record Store Day in Northampton are Vinyl Underground and Spun Out.

Vinyl Underground is situated on the top floor of the Watts furniture shop in Abington Street, while Spun Out is at the bottom end of Gold Street.

Both shops open at 8am, and as well as The Moons single there are almost 500 special edition releases from some of the biggest names in the music world, including The Beatles, David Bowie, Elton John, Elvis Presley and Madonna.

For a full list of the Record Store Day 2017 releases, go to http://recordstoreday.co.uk/exclusive-releases/rsd-2017

Also taking part in RSD is second hand specialist Spiral Archive on St Michael's Road, who are holding a half-price sale. The shop is open from 11am-4pm.