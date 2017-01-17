New York blues comes to The Stables with Popa Chubby

Popa Chubby is out on tour following the release of his latest album The Catfish and headlines The Stables in Wavendon on Friday.

Born Ted Horowitz, Chubby is a product of the New York City streets he cut his teeth on and the hard-edged urban sounds of the Big Apple.

His new LP offers up 12 tunes that embody the attitude that defines the self-proclaimed ‘King Of The New York City Blues’. Popa Chubby broaches a wide variety of musical styles and themes on the record. On the jazz-inspired Wes Is More he stretches out on soul jazz stylings and emphasizes the band, featuring keyboardist Dave Keyes and drummer Dave Moore. On the hardcore inspired Motörhead Saved My Life he tells the tale of how Lemmy gave a young man identity and meaning. Blues For Charlie was written after the shootings in his second home Paris.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £16.50 before booking fees.

