N.W.A’s DJ Yella and son of Eazy E at Roadmender

DJ Yella from the legendary US rap group N.W.A will be joined by the son of the late Eazy-E at the Roadmender this weekend.

The pair will be playing some of the group’s classic tracks as well as some of West Coast hip hop’s biggest hits.

N.W.A released their debut Straight Outta Compton in 1988.

Regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop records of all time, it featured the singles Straight Outta Compton, Gangsta Gangsta and Express Yourself.

Is successor was released in 1991 but the group disbanded later the same year.

DJ Yella and Eazy-E were joined in N.W.A by Arabian Prince, Dr Dre, Ice Cube and MC Ren.

The 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton told the story of the group, their rise to notoriety and the death of Eazy-E in 1995.

Straight Outta Compton with DJ Yella and Lil’ Eazy E is on Saturday, July 29. Doors open at 9pm. Tickets cost £17.50.

Soul II Soul headline the Roadmender next Saturday.

The group is heading back to the Roadmender after selling out the venue in January.

Formed in London in the late 1980s, the band is best known for the hits Back To Life and Keep on Movin.

Their debut album, Club Classics Vol One was released in 1989 its successor, Vol II 1990 – A New Decade released in 1990. Both albums topped the UK album charts.

They have won two Grammy Awards and been nominated for five Brit Awards.

Despite disbanding in the late 1990s, the band reformed to play the Lovebox Festival in London in 2007.

Soul II Soul released the new single A New Day and a live album Origins, last year.

Doors open at 9.30pm, tickets cost £27.50.

Aussie alternative trio DMA’s are back at the venue next weekend.

The band, who released their debut album Hills End in 2016, have been busy in the last couple of years picking up fans across the UK and Europe.

With a series of festival dates and a short UK headline tour in the diary this summer, DMAs will turn their attention to arenas come November when they open for The Kooks across the country.

DMA’s sound is heavily influenced by mid 1990s indie and the band have been working on the follow up to their debut.

They headline the Northampton venue on Sunday, August 6. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £13 in advance before fees.

Tickets for all gigs are available from the venue and prices exclude fees.