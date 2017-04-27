My Vitriol, Zion Train and The Mouse Outfit to headline Esquires

Esquires is gearing up for a busy run of gigs with headline shows by My Vitriol, Zion Train and The Mouse Outfit next week.

Alternative shoegaze band My Vitriol headline on Thursday, May 4.

The band’s 2001 debut Finelines is regarded by many as one of the seminal albums of the era and featured three top 40 singles including Always You Way.

Following a lengthy hiatus, the band, fronted by Som Wardner, has been out on their ‘Secret Sessions’ tour is heading back to the region.

Support is by Herd Behaviour. Tickets cost £15 in advance.

The following night, Zion Train headline. One of the most prolific bands around, they have a mammoth recorded output and innumerable production credits which extends to remixes and song writing collaborations as well as producing magazines, CD-ROMs, Internet sites and building sound systems.

Their early releases were on their own Universal Egg label until in 1995 when they signed to China Records.

However, they’ve been back on Universal Egg since 1999 and have continued to release quality dub, electronica and world dance music. Support is by Luton favourites Easydread.

They play on Friday, May 5. Tickets cost £12 advance, doors open at 8pm.

On Saturday, May 6, Manchester’s The Mouse Outfit headline.

The Mouse Outfit are a production team and nine piece hip hop band centered around core members Chini, Pitch and Defty.

They are currently recording and performing with Dr Syntax, Sparkz, Truthso Mufasa, Fox,Dubbul O, Black Josh, and other artists.

The Mouse Outfit play many styles of music, underpinned by the sensibilities of hip hop, with reggae, funk and jazz stylings.

Debut album Escape Music was released in 2013 and went on to win Wordplay Magazine’s hip hop album of the year.

Support is by Phili N Dotz and Slippy Skills.

Tickets cost £12 in advance before fees.

For more information about all shows at the Bedford venue and to book tickets, visit www.thepadpresents.com