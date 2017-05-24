Music legends celebrated at three Northampton shows

Rock’n’roll nostalgia, singalong hits and pounding drums are on their way to Northampton as three music shows storm the Royal & Derngate.

The acclaimed rock ‘n’ roll variety show That’ll Be The Day returns to the venue on Friday, June 2, with a brand new set.

Having been touring for three decades, the nation’s favourite rock ‘n’ roll variety spectacular promises a fresh new line-up of sensational hit songs from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s alongside hilarious comedy routines.

It promises to be an evening of nostalgia not to be missed.

The show features a talented cast of multi-instrumentalists and vocalists and fabulous costumes, and climaxes in the renowned rock ‘n’ roll finale, when the entire cast take to the stage in a joyous celebration of a musical genre that is loved as much today as ever.

That’ll Be The Day takes to the Derngate stage at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £24.50 and £26 before fees.

From the makers of the hugely successful Vampires Rock, Steve Steinman’s all new production Iconic – The Show comes to the venue on Saturday, June 3.

Set in the future where cinemas have disappeared, a single magical picture theatre still stands, run by an old usher Benson, who does his best to entice people to buy a ticket for the midnight screening and give them a night they will never forget.

This feel-good show features a full cast of singers and dancers performing hits from Queen, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, Prince and more.

Iconic – The Show takes to the Derngate stage at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £26 before fees.

Two of the world’s leading drummers, Ian Palmer and Pete Cater, along with this year’s guest performers Benny Greb and Mark Mondesir, pay tribute to Buddy Rich in The World’s Greatest Drummer on Sunday, June 4 .

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the The World’s Great Drummer and also coincides with what would have been the 100th birthday of Buddy Rich, the man known as the World’s Greatest Drummer, and the inspiration behind the concert.

The event brings together some of the UK’s finest session musicians alongside some of the finest drumming talent seen anywhere today. The World’s Greatest Drummer takes to the stage at 7.30pm.

Call 01604 624811 or visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book tickets to the shows.