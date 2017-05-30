Music and health combine at Kelmarsh festival

The FloVibe Festival heads to Kelmarsh Hall this weekend.

The music and wellness festival will feature a host of live music and workshops.

Acts playing over the three days include The Turbans, London Afrobeat Collective, Plump DJs, MC Xander, Cristobal and the Sea, Paradisa, The London Disco Society, Nessi Gomes, Lunch Money, Bernardo, Surie, Gypsyfingers, The Funky Dubster, Gazel, Emmanuel Speaks, Amy Fitz Doyley, Omnivibes, General Skank, Bamboo Smoke, Valve Control, Them Bends, Unwanted, Landre, Imogen Harfleet, Days Are Done, Eda and Tom Price Stephens.

There will also be yoga master classes, dance and movement workshops with events for children as well. A range of camping and accommodation options are available. For full ticking details, visit

flowvibe.com