Music and art combine in Northampton exhibition

County artist and musician Alex Novak is exhibiting work at The Sanctuary Gallery in Northampton as part of a 40-year retrospective.

It will feature his designs for record and CD sleeves and include photography, posters, gig flyers and promotional videos.

The art of Novak’s career mirrors changes in the UK’s musical landscape with Isaws drawing on punk rock styles while Religious Overdose, who were part of the post-punk explosion, drew influences from European cinema with a dark, minimalist look.

The Tempest records were housed in sleeves with sci-fi imagery with Venus Fly Trap adopted influences of a dystopian future. Meta Art/Music/Work runs from November 27 to December 10 at the Clare Street gallery. The launch on December 2 at 6pm will be followed by an after show party at The Lab at 9pm where Novak will be playing music that has influenced his work.