Marti Pellow set for Wavendon date

A limited number of standing tickets remain for Marti Pellow’s My Private Collection shows at The Stables in Wavendon on September 11 and 12.

Pellow is one of Britain’s most popular music stars. Having achieved enormous success with Wet Wet Wet, he is now achieving that rare position of a highly successful career as both a solo artist and as a leading musical theatre star.

Marti has performed from Broadway to Tokyo, in sold-out theatre tours and in many starring roles in London’s West End. His latest album, Mysterious, was released earlier this year and followed his 2014 album Boulevard of Life.

After returning to Wet Wet Wet, Pellow left the band for the second time in July this year.

Standing tickets cost £30 before booking fees.

www.stables.org