Little Mix to play at Donnington Park

Little Mix will headline an open-air concert at Donington Park as part of their Summer Shout Out Tour in July.

The group will perform their signature hits, including Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic, Hair and Wings, alongside tracks from their new album Glory Days.

Pop acts like Little Mix don't come along that often. Growing better and bolder with each new album, they understand the brilliance of pop music and how it relates to their passionate and loyal fan base.

Last year was an incredible one for the band with single Shout Out To My Ex and Glory Days topping the charts.

The record spent four weeks at the peak position and is quickest selling album in the UK charts by a girl group since Destiny’s Child’s Survivor in 2001.

It is also the longest-reigning girl group number one album of the millennium.

Roger Lowe, commercial director at Donington Park said: “We are delighted to be working together again with Music Plus Sport on this project, on what will be an exciting new concert for the region, featuring one of the world’s most in-demand pop groups.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing and welcoming Little Mix to Donington Park in the summer and are certain the event will be a huge success for all parties involved and those attending.’

“Donington Park is one of the UK’s most popular racing circuits. Situated in the centre of the Midlands, it is the venue for exciting and prestigious events such as the FIM Superbike World Championship, British Superbike Championship and the British Touring Car Championship.

“Donington Park is also an all-year-round venue for conferences, exhibitions, trade shows, product launches, private parties and much more.

“Historically known for hosting rock and metal music events, including the annual Download Festival, 2016 saw the park host the inaugural Donington Live concert which saw thousands descend for a fantastic evening with some of classical music’s biggest names.

“The announcement of Little Mix is a continuation of Donington Park’s plan to further expand their live music offerings in order to ensure that they have something for everyone to enjoy no matter of music taste in the Midlands.”

Tickets for the show on July 1 go on sale at 9am on Monday, January 16, via ticketmaster.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 9am on Saturday, January 14 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets cost £35 with a limited number of early bird presale tickets at £30.

For more details visit donington-park.co.uk.